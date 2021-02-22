Suspect wanted after shooting at Nutbush gym over basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for an individual accused of firing shots inside a gym in the Nutbush area.

According to witnesses, a group was at the gym located at 3960 Ronnie Avenue when an argument broke out between two individuals regarding a basketball game. One of the individuals involved then threatened to shoot everyone in the gym, starting another fight.

That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed a gun from his coat and pointed it at the victim’s head. The victim swatted the weapon away and a struggle ensued. Three shots were fired, striking the victim.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Authorities said he is expected to be okay.

Surveillance video from the gym captured the suspect entering and leaving, but both times his face was covered. If you know anything that could help police catch him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.