Suspect wanted after Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities said they are investigating after a man was discovered dead in Parkway Village.

According to police, authorities received a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Old Getwell Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found the deceased man near the roadway.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.