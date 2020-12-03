Suspect wanted after Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities said they are investigating after a man was discovered dead in Parkway Village.
According to police, authorities received a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Old Getwell Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found the deceased man near the roadway.
No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
