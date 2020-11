MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Orange Mound.

According to preliminary information, someone possibly inside a silver Toyota Camry opened fire on another individual near the intersection of Park and Pendleton Wednesday.

Authorities said one person was shot, but they were unable to tell WREG the victim’s condition.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.