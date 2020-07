MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man is wanted by police after he was caught on video entering a Raleigh business and opening fire.

It happened at the Saber Mart at 4394 Ridgemont Avenue on June 30.

Authorities said the suspect entered the business around 10 p.m. armed with a gun and started shooting. A man inside was hit as he tried to run to the back of the business.

The suspect left the business in a dark gray sedan.

If you can identify the man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.