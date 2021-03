MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was shot and killed in southeast Memphis early Monday morning.

According to police, authorities were called to Methodist South Hospital after a man was dropped off, suffering from a gunshot wound before 1:45 a.m. The victim died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Malone.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.