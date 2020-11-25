Suspect wanted after mail carrier robbed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement agents are investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in South Memphis.

According to initial information, an armed individual robbed the victim at Humber and Essex Wednesday. There are also reports that the suspect may have tried to shoot the victim.

The mail carrier was seen with a bandage around his hand, but it’s unclear if the wound was sustained during the incident.

No suspect information has been released at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.