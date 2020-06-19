Suspect wanted after following, robbing man in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man dressed in a Pennywise shirt is wanted by police after they say he followed and then robbed a man in Hickory Hill.

According to Memphis police, the suspect watched his victim cash a check at the Bank of America on Winchester and then followed him all the way to a gated apartment complex.

When he pulled up to his mother’s home, the 58-year-old victim said the suspect held him at gunpoint, pulled the cashed $1,000 from his pocket and then fled in a black Infiniti.

The same suspect was standing in line with him at the bank just before the incident.

To make matters worse, the victim told police the money was supposed to go to his mother to help her pay her bills.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.