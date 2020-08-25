Suspect wanted after deadly shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released photos of the suspect they say is responsible for the death of a man in southwest Memphis.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 24, at the gas station at 4126 Horn Lake Road.

When first responders arrived, they found Clinton Medlock unresponsive inside a 2006 Range Rover. He had been shot multiple times, officers said.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police released photos from the scene on Tuesday in the hopes that someone will recognize the suspect. If you know who he is or have information that could be useful to police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.