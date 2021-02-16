Suspect wanted after Collierville officer seriously injured

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer was admitted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the unidentified officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle that was parked next to a closed business when the driver put the vehicle in reverse, striking the officer. The suspect then fled the scene.

The officer was admitted to the ICU for his injuries.

The suspect was reportedly driving a 2012 Mazda MZ3 back bearing TN tag 1W3-5X3.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Collierville Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, by texting CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).