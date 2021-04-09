Suspect wanted after allegedly hitting three Memphis officers with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to identify a shoplifter accused of hitting three officers with his car while speeding away from a scene.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Home Depot on Poplar Avenue in Midtown.

The suspect allegedly walked out of the store with cart full of stolen items. When officers arrived, the man jumped in a car and hit three officers and five parked vehicles.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a green and silver 2009 Pontiac G5 with temporary tags. The suspect was between 25 and 35 years of age, 5’9″ and 160 pounds. He also has tattoos on both legs.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.