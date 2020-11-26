Suspect wanted after 8-year-old murdered inside Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant was issued for a Memphis man accused in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl dead.
The warrant for Cedric Conley, 43, charged him with first-degree murder, attemtped first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a gun and employment of a firearm.
According to police, Conley reportedly fired shots in the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle on November 22. When first responders arrived, they found Jordyn Washington dead inside her home from a gunshot wound. Authorities said Washington was not Conley’s intended target.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
