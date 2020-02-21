Suspect possibly connected to multiple business burglaries wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities need the public’s help catching a suspect that police say may be responsible for a number of business burglaries in the city of Memphis.

On February 20, cameras were rolling as a man broke into the Crickett Wireless at 3163 Poplar Avenue. The suspect took audio equipment before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers didn’t release any specific information, but said the same suspect may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.