Suspect on the run after south Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a red truck that was last seen in the area of Trigg and Mississippi Boulevard after a shooting late Friday night.

Police say it happened at a home on Gaither Street around 10:45 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and is recovering at the Regional Medical Center. According to police, the man is still in critical condition.

In a tweet, MPD says the suspect left the scene in a red truck, heading west on Trigg, near Mississippi Boulevard.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

