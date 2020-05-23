Suspect on the run after south Memphis shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a red truck that was last seen in the area of Trigg and Mississippi Boulevard after a shooting late Friday night.

Police say it happened at a home on Gaither Street around 10:45 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and is recovering at the Regional Medical Center. According to police, the man is still in critical condition.

In a tweet, MPD says the suspect left the scene in a red truck, heading west on Trigg, near Mississippi Boulevard.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1308 Gaither St.



Prelim Info: an adult male was shot. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.

The suspect fled in a red truck, last seen W/B on Trigg from Mississippi. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.