Suspect in Southaven police vehicle on the run after allegedly firing shots at St. Francis County deputy

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas authorities are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at a deputy on Tuesday.

According to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fired shots at a deputy when he tried to stop him on Highway 101 in Palestine.

The suspect they were chasing wrecked a Southaven Police Car at SFC RD 130 and is believed to barricaded in a house. Arkansas State Police and St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirms they are working in Saint Francis County to locate an individual who was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi.

Authorities said they are working to get K9’s on the scene to assist.

This is a developing story.