Suspect indicted in 8-year-old girl’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced, a Raleigh-area man was indicted Tuesday in the death last year of an 8-year-old girl who was struck in the head by outside gunfire while standing in her kitchen with her grandmother.

Defendant Cedric Conley, 43, was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail, according to the press release.

The shooting occurred Nov. 22, 2020, in an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Shelbourne Circle where Conley was in a dispute with several people in the parking lot, including a former girlfriend.

Witnesses said he retrieved an assault-style rifle from his apartment and began firing at the group.

Investigators said one of the rounds struck Jordyn Washington in the kitchen of another apartment where her grandmother was preparing her dinner. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conley, who was on the TBI’s Most Wanted list, was arrested about two weeks later in New Orleans and was extradited to Memphis.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Cavett Ostner of the District Attorney’s Domestic Violence Unit which handles cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners