MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting.

Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021.

Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Anderson fled the scene on foot into a neighborhood and footage from ring doorbells showed him getting into a grey Infiniti.

Investigators also looked at cell phone records and pings from cell phone towers, that put Anderson in the exact same area at the time of the shooting.

He was booked into jail on Tuesday and is currently being held on a $1-million bond.