Suspect in stolen cellphone caper smiles big for surveillance cameras

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say were quickly able to identify a man accused of stealing a cell phone from a customer at a West Shreveport bank in early November, thanks to clear surveillance photos showing him with a woman seen grinning into security cameras.

Police have not yet released their names or whether they have been taken into custody, but they say the pair was recognized not long after their pictures were posted on the KTAL Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the pair was seen on video at the Pines Road bank on November 9, where the man allegedly picked up a cell phone that had been inadvertently left behind by a customer.

Officers were able to get video footage of the incident and released the photos taken from that video in hopes of getting them identified.

(Surveillance video captures courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-6950. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.