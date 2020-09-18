Suspect in Jack Pirtle’s shooting claims on social media he’s an addict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 22-year-old man police say admitted to killing a delivery truck driver at Jack Pirtle’s Chicken while trying to rob him has a troubling past.

Memphis Police arrested Tanner Bolding on Thursday. They say he is responsible for the death of Randal Cardwell on Monday morning.

Video of the arrest shows officers approaching a home just blocks from the restaurant with rifles and guns in hand.

Police had released surveillance video of the gunman’s car earlier this week and say an anonymous caller told them Bolding lived at a house on Talley Place in South Memphis — just three minutes away from where the murder happened.

Court documents say Bolding admitted to killing Cardwell while trying to rob him.

Neighbors said Bolding lived in that home for about a year and never expected him to admit to such a violent crime.

WREG learned through Bolding’s social media he admitted back in July to having a drug addiction.

In a Facebook post, he states he is trying to overcome his addiction and says, “I truly am trying a lot harder than I ever have.”

Police have not said whether Bolding was under the influence during the shooting.

WREG went back to Bolding’s home for answers, but no one came to the door.

He is now being held without bond for first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery. He is due back in court next Friday.