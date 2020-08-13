Suspect in interstate shooting charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he opened fire on Interstate 40, shooting another driver in the back.

The victim told police he was heading eastbound on Interstate 40 near the Sycamore View exit when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone started shooting. The victim sped up to get away and was subsequently shot in the back.

The next day police discovered that the victim and shooter knew each other.

According to the victim, he Facetimed his child’s mother to tell her about what happened. While on the call, he heard the woman’s boyfriend Michael Sasfrass “bragging about the shooting and confessing he was the one responsible.” The woman also reportedly told the victim that she was in the shooter’s car at the time and told him that he “shouldn’t have tried to run Mike off the road.”

Police said they confirmed that the woman and Sasfrass were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Sasfrass was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.