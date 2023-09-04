The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a hostage situation at the Walgreens in Grenada. (Courtesy: MHP)

UPDATE:

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the suspect involved in the hostage situation at the Walgreens in Grenada died during the incident.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi DPS, said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) received a notification around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3 about the incident.

Martin said members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) SWAT Team arrived at the location to assist with incident. She said the suspect received fatal injuries, but she did not release how the suspect died.

There were no other serious injuries reported by other individuals at the scene.

MBI is investigating the incident and will turn their findings over to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

According to MHP Troop D, other local and state agencies responded to the location on Sunday, September 3.

Officials said the Highway 51 and Highway 8 intersection and surrounding streets are closed to through traffic. People are asked to avoid this area until further notice.