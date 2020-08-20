Suspect in downtown Memphis murder captured in Marion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A U.S. Marshals task force on Thursday arrested a man suspected of killing a robbery victim who followed the alleged perpetrator from Arkansas into Tennessee before he was murdered.

Montarious Dyson faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 2 death of Roderick Ellis.

The Marshals service said Ellis was robbed at a motel in West Memphis, Arkansas. He then followed the man he believed robbed him across the bridge over the Mississippi River while calling 911.

Ellis was found shot to death near the intersection of Riverside and Metal Museum Drive in downtown Memphis.

A warrant for Dyson was issued Aug. 7 in Shelby County.

Marshals said they tracked Dyson to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Par in Marion, Arkansas. He was taken into custody without incident, with assistance from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

Dyson was listed in Shelby County jail records Thursday evening, but a photo was not available.