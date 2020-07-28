Suspect in deadly Mississippi concert shooting arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a Como, Mississippi concert shooting that killed two people and injured four earlier this month, U.S. Marshals said.

Sheldon Gibbs was arrested Monday night by a fugitive task force on warrants out of Panola County, Mississippi. He was found in the 220 block of McLean in Memphis and taken into custody without incident, Marshals said.

The shooting happened July 12 at a concert by rapper Big Boogie, held outdoors at the LPS Ballfield. Law enforcement said someone fired more than 50 shots into a crowd estimated to be several hundred people.

L.V. Wilbourne and Jasmine Bradshaw were shot to death, Marshals said. Also shot but not killed were Shannon Leach, Crystal Block, Jasmine Green and Whitney Northern.

Two first-degree murder warrants and four aggravated assault warrants were issued July 20 for Gibbs’ arrest.

Marshals said seven additional firearms were seized at the residence.

In addition to Gibbs, four other arrests were made: Kenneth Carrethers, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon; Denzel Dyson, possession of a weapon and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver; Tyler Benton, unlawful possession of a weapon; Aryanna Morris, traffic charge.