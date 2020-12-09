Suspect in custody after leading police on chase, crashing into pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One suspect was arrested overnight after leading police on a chase into Memphis.

It’s unclear where it started or why, but officials told WREG’s Melissa Moon West Memphis officers chased the suspect over the bridge into Memphis overnight. The suspect was traveling down Crump near I-55 when he reportedly lost control and crashed into a pole.

WREG spotted three officers searching that vehicle and the surrounding area around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody by Memphis police and faces extradition to West Memphis.

Authorities said they found a stolen gun in the vehicle during the arrest.