MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teenager allegedly responsible for killing 20-year-old U of M student Ava Christopher in a hit-and-run had his second appearance in court Tuesday.

Julio Hernandez, 19, appeared with his lawyer for the second time in Shelby County Court since Christopher’s death.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was driving a stolen Dodge Challenger going 88 mph in a 40 mph zone back in July, when he ran a red light at Cooper and Central in Midtown and collided with Christopher.

She died from her injuries. He allegedly walked away, until he was taken into custody in November. Hernandez faces several charges including vehicular homicide.

Attorney Leslie Ballin asked to come back Feb. 6 so he could gather information to defend Hernandez.

“It’s sad. There are no winners, correct. There are no winners in this situation,” Ballin said.

While Christopher’s friend, MJ Learned, agrees, she still believes the loved ones of Ava Christopher are getting the short end of the stick.

“The person who killed one of my closest friends is able to be walking around right now,” Learned said. “It’s just a hard time. To see them first letting him out on bond and then giving them extra time.”

According to Hernandez’s attorney, his age and the fact that this is his first offense should contribute to the outcome.

Learned disagrees.

“At the end of the day, just because he is young and he is a teenager doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be held reasonable,” she said.