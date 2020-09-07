Suspect in 25-year-old Georgia murder case arrested in Tennessee

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia say a 25-year-old homicide has been closed with the arrest of a man in Tennessee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 50-year-old Robert Allen Mowry on Friday and charged him with one count of malice murder in the December 1994 death of 54-year-old James Richard Harris.

Harris was found dead at the entrance to his property in Chickamauga, Georgia, on Dec. 22, 1994.

The GBI says police developed new evidence that led to a match of evidence found at the original crime scene leading to Mowry’s arrest in Nashville.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.