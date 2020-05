MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued a warrant Monday for the man wanted in a deadly shooting in Frayser on Saturday afternoon.

36-year-old Darrell Peterson is wanted on second degree murder charges.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Knob Drive around 3 p.m. and found 55-year-old Patricia Bryant laying in the grass with a gunshot wound.

Bryant was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

