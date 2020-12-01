Suspect charged with murder after man shot during Shelby County drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in north Shelby County.

Desmond Goodwyn, 20, was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a controled substance and possession of a deadly weapon when he was arrested Monday.

According to investigators, Goodwyn and another man were developed as suspects in the murder of Jonathan Gonzalez after they were spotted near the crime scene in the 6000 block of Covington Pike.

Authorities tracked Goodwyn down to a home in Hickory Hill where they discovered he was in possession of multiple guns, drugs and cell phones.

Goodwyn reportedly told investigators that he and another man followed Gonzalez to Covington Pike to purchase drugs. During the exchange, someone pulled a gun and Goodwyn said he shot the victim.

The second person allegedly with Goodwyn at the time of the murder is known to police but has not been charged at this time.