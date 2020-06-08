Suspect charged with murder after a woman was shot in the face while holding a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged with murder after police say she shot another woman in the face as the victim was holding her one-year-old son.

It happened Saturday, June 6, in northeast Memphis.

A man involved in the incident told police that it all started when Annesha Jackson, the mother of one of his children, arrived at his home angry at him for not answering the door when she stopped by earlier that day. When he opened the door the second time she came to his home, Jackson reportedly grabbed his hair and they began to fight outside.

At some point, she took out a gun and threatened to shoot him, the man said. That’s when he retreated back to his home. As he was moving to safety, a shot was fired, striking a woman standing nearby named Tiffany Wilson in the face.

She was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where she died several hours later.

According to investigators, Wilson was holding the man’s one-year-old child when she was shot.

Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.