MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments in Hickory Hill on April 4. The 13-year-old victim was found unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mikhael Thompson after he became a person of interest during the investigation.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday after police located him with several firearms. Some of them were stolen, police say.

When taken into custody, Thomspon admitted to police that he killed the teen and stated the murder weapon was one of the firearms found when he was arrested.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, theft of property and three counts of aggravated assault.