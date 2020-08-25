Suspect charged in murder of Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged in the murder of a local firefighter.

According to police records, 18-year-old Delvone Williams was accused of killing Courtney Anderson last week during a robbery in Whitehaven. By the time first responders arrived to the Hillcrest Apartments, Anderson had died in the parking lot.

Williams isn’t the only person who could face charges in the incident. A witness told police they saw two other men running away.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.