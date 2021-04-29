Suspect charged in deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities have identified the suspect allegedly involved in a shooting over the weekend with a DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputy as Blaine Samudio.

Samudio was charged with felony aggravated assault on an officer and was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

The shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the O’Reilly’s off Goodman Road in Horn Lake left Samudio with injuries. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Desoto County Jail on aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon charges Wednesday.

The shooting is still under investigation, but authorities told WREG the deputy was on routine patrol in the area when he received a report about stolen property and approached Samudio. Employees said they saw the two individuals talking and shortly after that the heard gunshots.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but authorities said the deputy used his weapon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.