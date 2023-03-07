MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is charged with kidnapping after he allegedly carjacked someone and was found sleeping in the stolen vehicle.

According to Memphis police, on March 5, the victim was driving in Nutbush when Jose Rovello opened the passenger door of his car and got inside.

He then pointed a silver handgun at him and forced him to drive around the neighborhood before telling him to pull over. The victim jumped out of the car and ran away as Rovello drove off in the car.

MPD says on March 6, they responded to a man-down call where Rovello was found asleep inside the stolen car from the day before. Rovello denied being involved in the carjacking after he was taken into custody.

The victim identifies Rovello as the person who carjacked him in a six-person photographic lineup.

Rovello is facing carjacking, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.