Suspect at large after shooting inside senior citizen housing development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live Patterson Pointe say they are used to hearing gunfire but not inside their complex. On Thursday, that changed after a man was gunned down.

Police said the victim was walking outside when he was hit, but haven’t said what the shooting was about.

One witness said she was sitting on the porch when she heard about half dozen shots.

“I went in the house and stayed in the house. I sure did. I didn’t never come back out here.”

She didn’t know that a man was rushed to the hospital afterwards.

“You joking! Oh Lord have mercy. No.”

Police were at the scene for several hours collecting evidence but so far they haven’t released any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.