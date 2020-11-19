Suspect arrested two weeks after deadly South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police made a murder arrest two weeks after a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

On November 6, first responders found victim Patrick Dotson in the roadway on Boyle near Lapaloma. He was pronounced dead having suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Dotson was shot following an argument with several men. Dotson was reportedly fleeing the scene when he was shot by a man standing in a front yard.

Authorities believe that suspect was Johntavius Dobbs, 19. He was arrested on second-degree murder, vandalism and reckless endangerment charges.