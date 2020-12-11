Suspect arrested, arrest warrant issued for another in recent Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. — A supsect was taken into custody and authorities have issued an arrest warrant for another in connection to a recent shooting that left one man dead in Oxford.

Maurice Dates, 22, turned himself in on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Oxford Police announced Friday. He was charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Authorities have also obtained an arrest warrant for Caryale Dogan, 29, for his alleged involvement in the death of Frank James Davis, Jr. on November 30 in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way.

Markel Gleaton, 22; Richard McGee, 31; Antonious Kimble, 21; Jacob Woods, 18; Ajalon Reed, 22; and a 17-year-old juvenile have all been arrested and charged as well in this case.

Caryale Dogan (29 of Charleston)

Maurice Dates (22 of Charleston)

Jacob Emend Woods (18 of Oxford, MS)

Markel Alexander Gleaton (22 of Pope, MS)

Antonious Quintez Kimble (21 of Charleston, MS)

Richard Bernard McGee (31 of Oxford, MS)

Ajalon Jeffery Reed (22 of Holcomb, MS)