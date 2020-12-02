Suspect arrested after two men killed, two others injured in shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting near the airport.

Cornelius Ward, 20, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and posession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to police, first responders were called to the 3400 block of Metropolitan Circle on Sunday and found multiple men had been shot. Two victims were transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition while two others were pronounced dead.

The deceased were identified by police as Christopher Hudson and Javon Cork.

Authorities said Ward also showed up at a local hospital having been shot multiple times. At the time, he reportedly stated he was inside the apartment when someone started shooting.

On December 1, investigators interviewed the victims who identified Ward as one of three armed men who burst into the home during a robbery.

After being released from the hospital, Ward was questioned by police and reportedly admitted to going to the home with two other men. He claimed one of them pointed a gun and started shooting.