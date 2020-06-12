Suspect arrested after shooting in Hickory Hill Sonic parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after a shooting that left a juvenile dead and two people, including a child, injured in Hickory Hill.

According to the police affidavit it all began late Wednesday evening at the Sonic at 4130 Kirby Parkway. Five people were sitting inside a black Dodge Charger in the parking lot when they were fired upon by the occupants of a white Ford Escape.

Two occupants of the Dodge Charger fired back as the Ford continued northbound on Kirby Parkway, authorities said.

The occupants of the Dodge Charger then drove to the 6000 block of Whispering Valley for help as one person in the backseat had been struck by a bullet. That person later died from his injuries, police said.

Initial reports from police on Wednesday indicated that the person found in the back of the car was a man. In the police report released afterwards officers described the victim as a juvenile.

Three people inside a nearby Lexus were in the line of fire as well in the Sonic parking lot, police said. One bullet struck a child in the forehead causing a skull fracture. The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A third man was also injured in the shooting. He told police he was the driver of the white Ford Escape and was shot in the leg when someone opened fire on them. A man with the same name has been arrested, but his affidavit is not available at this time to determine if he was involved in this incident.

Police also identified one of the suspects in the Ford as Charterous Smith. He was also charged with attempted-first degree murder and possession of a firearm.

A murder charge has not been filed in this case pending the outcome of an autopsy.