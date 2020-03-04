Suspect arrested after Shelby County double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged in connection to a Shelby County double murder.

Darrin Walker, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and theft of property in the deaths of Destiny Wilkins and Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love.

A mugshot was not available for Walker at the time of posting.

The shooting happened in the 7700 block of Belmont Run Cove on February 24.

A neighbor said she heard three gunshots and went outside to find a woman at the corner of Bethay and Belmont Run Cove screaming for help. The victim reportedly told that neighbor that she was in a car with a man and her friend when the man shot her, pushed her out of the vehicle and took off with her friend still inside.

Capt. Anthony Buckner with the sheriff’s office said the female victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Authorities began searching for a man driving a black 2008 Chevy Impala with Mississippi tag number DAM-9360. That vehicle was located in the 6900 block of Lake Valley Drive by a person who recognized it after watching the news.

A second female victim was found dead inside that vehicle, Buckner said. Lake Valley Drive is about three miles from the scene of the first shooting.