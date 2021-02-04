Suspect arrested after fatal Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after being accused of fatally shooting another woman in the middle of a Parkway Village street.

According to police, Jamaya Auguster was sitting in a vehicle with two other women in the 3900 block of Watson Street when a silver Dodge Nitro pulled up. Auguster was walking towards that vehicle when shots were fired, striking her in the chest.

The driver of the Nitro took off after the shooting.

Witnesses on the scene identified the vehicle as belonging to Jasmine Mathes, 27. Authorities located her on Wednesday at which time she allegedly admitted to being on the scene because she knew her girlfriend would be there and then shooting Auguster when she approached.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.