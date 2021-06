MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting at least five people in North Memphis has been arrested.

According to jail records, Justin Farris was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said he was acccused of shooting at a group of people last week on Eldridge Avenue. The shooting left Timothy Owens dead and four others injured.

Police said one of the victims picked Farris out of a lineup.