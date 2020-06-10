Suspect arrested after Arkansas man killed while trying to break up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged and arrested after another man was killed following a shooting in West Helena, Arkansas, in May.

Jermone Booker, 22, is charged after 32-year-old DeAndre Green was shot, and later died, while trying to break up a fight, witnesses told police.

Helena-West Helena Police said the shooting happened May 27 near Center and Second streets.

Green was shot at the scene and taken by private vehicle to Helena Regional Hospital, where he died that evening.

Witnesses told police Green was trying to break up a fight, and Booker fired a weapon, which struck Green.

Booker was also shot at the scene and was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

A warrant was issued for Booker’s arrest, and he was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and police are looking for information leading to a second shooter.

Anyone with more information about this homicide should call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.