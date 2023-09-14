MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after being accused of stabbing and robbing a man in Victorian Village on Tuesday.

According to reports, officers responded to an armed person call on Washington Avenue where the victim stated Isaiah Gardner stabbed him.

Isaiah Gardner

Gardner was reportedly standing outside the building across from the victim when he started stabbing him in his chest and back area before robbing him.

Police say that Gardner took the victim’s phone and wallet.

While officers were talking to the victim on the scene, Gardner attempted to walk away. Officers then began to yell at Gardner, telling him to stop.

Reports state that Gardner ignored the officers and started running. After a foot chase, police were able to catch Gardner and take him into custody.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the aggravated assault and robbery in a video statement after being taken to the General Investigations Bureau.

Gardner is charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Evading Arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 28.