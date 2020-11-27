Suspect accused of shooting woman inside East Memphis home after gas station altercation arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken into custody and charged after an altercation at a gas station led to a shooting inside an East Memphis home.

On November 22, officers responded to the 3900 block of Southlawn Avenue after receiving a shots fired call around 7 p.m.

A neighbor told police that prior to the shooting an armed female in a black hoodie knocked on her door looking for the shooting victim. The suspect realized she was at the wrong apartment and moved on. Several minutes later, the neighbor said she heard an altercation followed by two gunshots.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim had been shot in the leg.

The shooting victim told police that earlier that day she had been involved in an altercation with a woman she identified as Jorekia Bowden, a cook at the Getwell Gas Express across the street from her apartment. It’s unclear what the altercation was about, but Bowden allegedly threw a bottle at the shooting victim before the shooting victim tossed the credit card machine on the counter back at her.

Later that evening, Bowden allegedly went to the woman’s home, forced her way inside and shot her.

Bowden was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and especailly aggravated burglary.