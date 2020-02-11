Suspect accused of shooting man in the heart after card game arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man in the heart following a card game argument in East Memphis.

According to initial reports, Terrance Young was inside a home in the 3600 block of Rhodes Avenue with his family on February 3 when he became “irate.” He began arguing with everyone, leading the homeowner to ask him to leave.

He complied but returned a short time later, starting a physical fight with another man.

During that encounter someone dropped a gun on the ground. Young allegedly picked it up and fired several shots, striking a man in the heart. Two other women were grazed by bullets.

Young was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a gun and convicted felon in possession of a gun.