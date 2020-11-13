Suspect accused of shooting man in South Memphis captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man accused in a shooting in South Memphis more than a month ago has been captured.

James Edward Bell was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weaopon, employment of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On September 26, Bell allegedly became involved in an altercation with a man on East Gage Avenue. The victim said he had just retreated to his vehicle when Bell got out of his SUV and shot him as he was trying to leave the scene.

Two other people were inside the victim’s car at the time. They were not hurt and identified Bell as the shooter to police.