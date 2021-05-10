Suspect accused of shooting at MPD, ATF officers previously wanted in Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects accused of firing shots at a Memphis Police officer and ATF agent last week was allegedly involved in another shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood.

According to police, Julius Armstrong, 18, was taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals Task Force on Saturday after the two law enforcement officers were injured Friday. The pair were searching for a carjacked vehicle in the area of Peach and Leath when multiple suspects got out of a vehicle and started shooting.

Neither officer returned fire and were transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Adarius Armstrong, 19, Barium Martin, 19, and a 17-year-old male were also arrested in connection to the shooting.

On Monday, WREG’s Shay Arthur learned Armstrong was allegedly connected to another shooting on March 30 in the parking lot of the Grizzly Mart on National Street.

Authorities said video obtained from the scene showed that Armstrong pulled out a gun and started firing at a 2009 Subaru Impreza. Officers said there were at least six people in the parking lot at the time and were in eminent danger.

A tip led authorities to identify the shooter as Armstrong.