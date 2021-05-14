Suspect accused of killing man by pushing him out of moving vehicle arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man suspected of killing a person in Texas by pushing them out of a moving car has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Marshals Service says Demario Montague was arrested Thursday by a fugitive task force in Memphis. A murder arrest warrant was issued for Montague, who authorities said pushed a person from a moving car in Dallas on March 31.

Authorities said the victim was then struck by a semi-trailer truck and died.

Montague will be extradited to Texas to face the murder charge.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

