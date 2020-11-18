Suspect accused of firing shots at I-240/Poplar, leading police on chase into Collierville detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was detained after being accused of firing shots at another person on I-240 and then leading police on a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shots fired call at I-240 and Poplar Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect in a green Ranger reportedly fired shots towards another person before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was located and pursued into Collierville, authorities said. The person was detained in the 300 block of Fletcher Road.

No one was hurt during the incident. The suspect has not been identified at this time.