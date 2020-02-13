Suspect accused of dragging Bartlett officers during traffic stop, leading them on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A suspect was arrested after authorities say he dragged several Bartlett officers during a traffic stop before leading police on a chase.

It all started just before midnight when officers pulled the driver over at Stage and Kirby Whitten. They didn't say why they pulled the driver over, but they were about to utilize their K-9 officer when things reportedly took a turn.

The driver refused to get out of the car and there was a scuffle. The driver then took off, dragging several officers about 30 feet, a police spokesperson told WREG.

The suspect led police on a chase for several miles and was eventually taken into custody at Yale and Raleigh-Millington in Raleigh.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, was taken into custody.