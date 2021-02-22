Suspect accused of choking Memphis Police officer, reaching for his gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors charged a man they say choked a Memphis Police officer.

According to court documents, Therman McCoy, 29, was breaking into a car in Frayser when the officer responded. There was a scuffle and McCoy put his arm around the officer’s neck preventing him from breathing.

They said McCoy also tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Other officers arrived and were able to take McCoy into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, evading arreste, resisting official detention, vandalism and attempted aggravated robbery.